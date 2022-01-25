Three employees docked for allegedly stealing 63 bags of cement

The police on Tuesday charged three employees before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 63 bags of Dangote Cement valued at N264,600.

Babafemi Oloba, 45; Ibrahim Taofeek, 30 and Sunday Ojo, 51, are being charged for conspiracy and stealing.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, alleged that the defendants stole 63 bags of Dangote Cement worth N264, 600, from their employer, one Bolanle Oladimeji.

John told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 5 about 6.30 p.m. on Lopez Close, Agbaoku Estate, Opebi in Ikeja.

The Magistrate, K.A. Ariyo, admitted the defendants to N40,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

John said the alleged offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 18 for mention.