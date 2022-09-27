Three employees allegedly steals N6 million from Sweet Sensation

Three saleswomen, who allegedly stole N6 million from Sweet Sensation restaurant, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendants are Oluwatosin Owa, cashier; Esther Ogoke, frontline officer; and Juliet Madueke, also a frontline officer.

They are aged 26, 35 and 25 respectively, and reside at Magodo, Alagbado and Berger areas of Lagos State respectively.

The defendants are all employees of Sweet Sensation, LASUTH outlet in Ikeja.

They are charged with conspiracy and stealing, but they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Felicia Okwori, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on August 2 at the outlet.

The prosecutor said that the defendants stole N6 million from the proceeds of their sales within three years.

Okwori said that the theft was discovered when the company’s accounts were audited.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, H. B. Mogaji, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Mogaji adjourned the case until October 5 for mention.