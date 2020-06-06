The Nigeria Medical Association says three doctors have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Nasarawa State.

The State NMA Chairman, Dr. Bulus Umaru, made this known in Lafia.

Umaru said: “Three gynaecologists and two auxiliary staff have contracted the coronavirus in the course of their work of dealing with patients.

“The doctors are now on admission at an isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre and are responding to treatment.”

He urged NMA members and other health workers to observe personal and environmental hygiene and guard against contracting the disease.

Umaru advised health workers in the state to be properly kitted with Personal Protective Equipment whenever on duty attending to patients.

“You may not know which patients have the virus, hence the need for proper protection to avoid being infected,” he said.

He also appealed to the Nasarawa State Government to pay hazard allowances to health workers battling the Coronavirus pandemic to ensure industrial harmony at this critical time.

Umaru urged the state government to also introduce insurance schemes for health workers.