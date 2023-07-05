Three docked over theft of bank’s counting machine

828 828

Two security men and a driver Wednesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on charges of conspiracy and stealing of property.

The security men – Shina Benjamin, 45 and Felix Olorunrokan, 50 – work at a branch of Guaranty Trust Bank GTB at Kosofe-Ketu, Lagos State.

They are charged with conspiracy and stealing along with a driver, Kazeem Ogunmolu, 50.

The trio however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, one Tayo Alexander reported the case to the police on behalf of the bank.

“It was reported that, on May 26, between 6.30 p.m and 8.04 p.m., one of the branch’s counting machines was missing,” the prosecutor said.

Perezi said that, upon investigation, it was discovered that the two security guards on duty during the period illegally shut down the close circuit television camera of the branch.

He also said that the two defendants illegally allowed the driver inside the bank at the period the machine went missing.

Perezi said that the defendants committed the offences on May 26, in contravention of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 (7) stipulates seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.

The Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the case until July 14 for mention