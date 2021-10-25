Subscribe
Crime

Three docked for allegedly beating up, threatening to harm neighbour

Three people were on Monday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly beating up and threatening to harm their neighbour.

The police charged Paulina Oladipupo, 40, and her brother, Joseph and  Ibukun Olagunju, 28, who all reside in  Shomolu , Lagos with threat to life  and assault.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Sept. 29 at their residence.

Perezi said that the defendants beat-up their neighbour, Aisha Akinleye  and threatened to burn her.

The prosecution also said that the defendants threatened to disfigure Akinleye’s daughter using acid.

Perezi said the complainant, who feared that the defendants may one day carry out their threats, reported the case to the police.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 56,  and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that both sections prescribe one year imprisonment for threatening violence and assault.

Magistrate O.M. Ajayi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 1.

