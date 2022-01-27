Three docked for alleged theft of N3m necklace

Three men – Sodiq Raman, 47; Oyetunji Oyekan, 35; and Akeem Balogun, 31 – on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a necklace worth N3m.

The trio, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy, illegal possession of firearm and stealing.

The Magistrate, R. A. Alejo, gave the defendants bail of N1m each with two sureties each as part of the bail conditions.

Alejo directed that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, said that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on Dec. 15, 2021, at 10. 22 p.m. at Ado Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos State.

He said that the defendants, armed with a pistol, dispossessed one Abel Anyanwu of valuables.

“The defendants unlawfully entered the complainant’s room and stole his gold necklace.

“The police received a distress call from residents of the area and stormed the scene.

“They arrested the defendants while the others escaped,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences violate Sections 287, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ imprisonment for stealing while Section 330 attracts seven years’ jail term for unlawful possession of firearms.

Hearing in the case continues on Feb. 16.