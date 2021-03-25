Three persons were on Wednesday arraigned at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for alleged forgery and stealing N1.6 billion.

The defendants are: Dare Osamo, 42; Abisola Ayoola, 30; and Hussaina Abdulkadir, 32.

They are being tried on a four-count bordering on conspiracy, forgery and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not.

Earlier the Prosecutor, ASP Joseph Jimoh, had told the court that the defendants and others, currently at large, committed the offences sometimes between 2016 and 2019 at Star Orient Nigeria Limited.

Jimoh said they forged a Star Orient board resolution with the intent to present it as genuine to the prejudiced members of the public, Corporate Affair Commission, First City Monument Bank and Access Bank.

He also alleged that the defendants had obtained N1.6 billion from Start Orient Nigeria Limited under the pretext of selling and buying aviation products, which turned out to be false.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 287, 314, 365(1) and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, A. A. Oshoniyi, granted N5 million bail each to the defendants with two sureties each in like sum.

Oshoniyi ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed.

She has adjourned until March 29.