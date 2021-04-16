The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, has commiserated with the families of the victims of the auto accident on Airport Road, Oba Ile in Akure, Ondo State.

The Minister conveyed his condolences in a statement by his media aide, Dayo Joseph, on Friday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three people died while many were injured in the accident that involved a truck, a car and a motorcycle.

Alasoadura said the development was extremely devastating.

“I commiserate with the families of the victims and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the painful loss,” he said.

The Minister urged road users to drive with care and obey all traffic regulations to avoid loss of lives.