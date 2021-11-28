Three die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Three persons were killed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday in an accident involving two vehicles.

The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps said the accident occurred at Ogere, near Sapade.

The Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun State.

He said that one other person sustained injuries in the incident.

Umar explained that five persons were involved in the accident between a Nissan car with Registration Number, GH 597 LND and a Mack truck marked SMK 499 XU.

He said: “The survivors are receiving treatment at a hospital here in Ogun State, while two of the dead were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

“Efforts are on-going to extricate the third deceased from the wreckage.”

He blamed the accident on route violation and excessive speeding and cautioned motorists against violating traffic rules and regulations.

Umar also commiserated with families of the victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogbere Command in Ogun State for additional information about the crash.