The Kaduna State Fire Service said on Tuesday that it recorded 28 fire outbreaks and three deaths in July.

Paul Aboi, the Director of the service, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aboi, who said four fire fighters sustained injuries during the outbreaks, however, said the service was able to rescue 18 of the fire incidents.

He attributed the fire incidents to carelessness as well as misuse of electrical equipment and cooking gas, among others.

The director said most of the incidents occurred in Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government Areas.

Aboi appealed to the residents of the state to always be fire conscious and avoid overloading of electrical sockets.

He advised them not to take the risk of putting out every fire because they might not have the knowledge on how to go about it.

“There are certain fire you cannot use ordinary water to quench. That is why we advise that the victims should immediately call us when there is an outbreak,” he said.

The state fire service chief also appealed for the establishment of more fire stations in the local government areas in the state where fire stations were unavailable.

NAN.