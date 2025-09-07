Three die in IDP camps as body donates N30m relief materials

Three persons have died in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas of Niger State following lack of healthcare facilities and food.

Hussaini Alhassan, the Desk Officer of the Gwada IDPs camp, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Alhassan spoke during the donation of N30 million worth of relief materials to the camps by the North South Power Foundation (NSPF).

NAN reports that the intervention covered 12 IDPs locations in Shiroro and Munya councils.

Alhassan said that the IDPs, who fled Kaore and Bassa communities in Shiroro due to insecurity, had lived in Gwada camp for six years.

He explained that the camp recently recorded the death of two newborns during delivery due to lack of health facilities and other basic amenities.

Similarly, Yusuf Kuta, Coordinator of Kuta IDPs camp, confirmed the death of an elderly woman in the camp, bringing the total deaths to three.

Kuta noted that the 300 IDPs, mostly women and children, lacked food and other essentials, and commended NSPF for its timely interventions.

Presenting the items, Dr. Kemi Adekanye, Head of NSPF, said the foundation was moved by the plight of the displaced persons, having observed their struggles with hunger and other needs.

Adekanye, represented by Dr. Samson Esumeh, Consultant on Public Relations to the North South Power Company (NSPCL), said the gesture was in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on food security and elimination of hunger.

She said: “We are committed to the welfare of these IDPs as they are from our host communities.

“It is part of our routine to ensure they are happy and healthy.”

Adekanye listed the relief materials to include 150 bags of 25kg rice; 150 bags of 50kg maize; 20 bags of 50kg garin kwaki; five bags of 50kg sugar; and 12 bags of 50kg beans.

Others were 40 cartons of seasoning cubes, 50 cartons of tomatoes, 52 gallons of palm oil, 42 gallons of vegetable oil, and 12 bags of 25kg salt.

In his remarks, Alhaji Aminu Najume, Chairman of Munya LGA, appreciated the NSPF for the donation, noting that the government had made efforts to resettle displaced persons.

“Security has improved in Munya unlike in the past, and people can now travel freely within the council,” he said.

Also, Sanusi Musa, Secretary of Shiroro LGA, thanked the NSPF for its consistent support, adding that the state government was working towards the return of IDPs to their communities.

NAN reports that the benefiting camps include Central Primary School, Town Hall, Basic Health Centre, Area Development Centre, Central Primary School in Gwada, Model Primary School in Gwada, and Central Primary School in Kuta.

Others are Central Primary School, Dangunu; Rural Hospital Extension, Dangunu; Danawi Primary School, Sarkin Pawa; Jaifulu Primary School, Sarkin Pawa; and Town Hall, Sarkin Pawa/Kuchi, in Shiroro and Munya LGAs.

