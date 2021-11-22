Three die, four injured in monarch’s convoy accident

Three persons died on Sunday while four were injured in a road crash in Gombe.

The accident, which happened at Kumo community, involved the convoy of the Mai Tula, Alhaji Abubakar Buba Atare.

The monarch was on his way to Tula, a chiefdom in Kaltungo council of the state.

His longest serving driver, Danjuma Mohammed (Wakili Mota); chief cook, Mohammed Lawal (Sokale Tula); and a Police Constable, Adamu Ibrahim, died in the accident.

An eyewitness said two of the victims died on the spot when a J5 Peugeot overtaking a truck lost control and ran into the convoy.

Ibrahim died of internal bleeding at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, where he was rushed to for treatment.

Three other persons who sustained injuries were also taken to FTH for treatment.

At the time of filing this report, one of the injured was discharged, while others were still on admission.

“It was a great loss to me personally and to the entire Tula chiefdom because these are men I grew up knowing as members of the royal household. So I feel the pains as personal loss and pray that Almighty Allah will repose their souls,” the Mai Tula, who survived the crash, told The Nation.

