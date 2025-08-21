Three die as concrete mixer rams into shops in Ebonyi

Tragedy struck on Wednesday at Nwanwu Junction, Igbeagu, along the Enugu–Abakaliki–Ogoja highway in Ebonyi State, when a concrete mixer truck lost control and rammed into roadside shops, killing three people.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck’s brakes reportedly failed while descending from Nwezenyi Junction.

It was gathered that the truck, in an attempt to avoid colliding with motorcycle riders emerging from Offia Oku Amachi Road, veered off the road and crashed into nearby shops.

Among the structures destroyed were a local drinking joint and two makeshift food vendor stalls.

The force of the impact left several people injured and others trapped under the debris.

Bystanders and emergency responders quickly moved in to rescue victims and rushed them to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

An eyewitness described the scene as horrific, with unconscious victims lying on the ground and property reduced to rubble.

“It was a scene of sorrow. We can only pray that no more deaths are recorded,” the source said.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi State, Anthony Ogodo, confirmed the incident.

“The unit commander at Igbeagu and officers rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the report.

“The accident involved a Mercedes-Benz cement mixer that crashed into a local drinking joint, killing three people instantly,” he stated.

He added that the corpses of the deceased were taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Ndubia.

