Three dead, two injured in Abeokuta-Sagamu road accident

Three persons were confirmed dead and two others injured on Saturday in an accident involving a Rio car and a Sino truck on the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway in Ogun.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson for Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 9:44 am and was caused by excessive speed and loss of control on the part of the Rio car driver.

He said that the accident occurred near Day Waterman College and involved a black Rio car marked AKD 827 DV and a white Sino truck with registration number WDL 466 XA.

He said that the car with four church officials was coming from Oke-Iragbiji in Osun.

According to him, eye witnesses said the driver lost control due to excessive speed, ran over the median, hit and uprooted the street light before colliding head-on with the truck loaded with cement.

“The truck was coming outbound Abeokuta.

“Instantly, the three men of God died due to the impact of the collision while the driver and the passenger in front were injured,” he said.

Akinbiyi added that the injured victims were evacuated to Ijaye General Hospital in Abeokuta for treatment and the deceased deposited at the hospital morgue.

He stated that the two vehicles had been taken to Owode-Egba Divisional Police Command for investigation.

The TRACE spokesperson commiserated with the deceased families, calling on motorists to eschew excessive speed and always take adequate rest before embarking on a journey.