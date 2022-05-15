Three dead, two injured as market stall roof collapses in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has confirmed three deaths from the collapse of a market stall roof in his hometown, Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area on May 13.

He confirmed this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, on Saturday.

Umahi described the Ekeaja Market incident as “shocking and catastrophic”.

The governor in the statement also confirmed the hospitalisation of two persons as a result of the incident.

The statement said: “The governor sympathised with the families of the deceased and wished the injured quick recovery.

“We cannot as mortals, ask God questions, but can only pray fervently that he grants the victims eternal rest in his bosom.”

Umahi condoled with the bereaved families, urging them to put their faith and trust in God.

The statement added: “He directed the police and other relevant agencies to immediately launch a full-scale investigation to unearth the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

“They should collaborate with the engineers from the state ministry of works and the contractor of the project to conduct a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“This is to avert future occurrences.”