Three dead, residents displaced as Bayelsa community submerged by flood 

The Ayakoro settlement in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa has been submerged by flood, leaving no fewer than three people dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the death toll from the flood disaster was confirmed by Bayelsa government on Wednesday.

Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, confirmed the incident while commiserating with the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of the community, Righteous Inegbagha, has called on the federal and state governments to take urgent steps to mitigate the impacts of the flood on the people.

He said that the flood disaster had not only rendered thousands of his subjects homeless, but had also affected their sources of livelihood, with other economic activities also paralysed.

“Our people cannot visit their farms due to the ravaging effects of the disaster,” he said.

Inegbagha expressed the regret that for about a week now, people of the community had been residing in their water-lodged houses.

He emphasised the need for government to provide relief materials, such as food, clothes and drugs for the affected people, adding that they should be evacuated to temporary camps to save them and their property.

The traditional ruler said that his palace, which used to play host to some of the victims, had now been made inhabitable due to over-crowding and lack of enough space.