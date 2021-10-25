Three corps members to repeat service year in Bauchi

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has ordered three corps members deployed in Bauchi for the Batch “B” Stream 1, 2021, to repeat their service year.

Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the State Coordinator of the scheme, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi on Monday.

Abubakar said that two other corps members had their service year extended by two months for leaving their places of primary assignment without permission.

He said the action would serve as punitive measure against the erring corps members for absconding and absenteeism during the service year.

The affected corps members, he said, were among 1,152, who passed out on October 21, adding that they received NYSC Certificate of National Service.

He, however, said that 10 corps members got state honour awards for impacting positively the lives of members of their host communities through meaningful Community Development Projects and Services executed during their service year.

Forty others were issued commendation letters for their respective contributions to humanity.

The NYSC coordinator enjoined corps members to take advantage of the skills acquired through the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme so as to become gainfully employed.

“They must strive for self-realisation by utilising the skills acquired through the NYSC skills acquisition programme.

“I equally urge them not to engage in social vices. They must endeavour to resist the temptation of involving in unholy activities such as terrorism; robbery, kidnapping, cultism, rape and other anti-state activities which will smear their image and that of their families,” he said.