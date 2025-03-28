Three company staff arrested over alleged electrical wire theft in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has arrested three employees of an electrical company (name withheld) for allegedly stealing company wires.

In a statement on Thursday in Uyo, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, identified the suspects as Excellent Victor, Favour Kpenu, and Francis Amos, all male.

According to DSP John, “Acting on credible information, the suspects were apprehended while unlawfully removing and concealing electrical wires belonging to the company.”

She added that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, and investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of their involvement.

They will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to upholding law and order, warning that criminal activities will not be tolerated in any form.

The PPRO further urged the public to report any suspicious activities to assist security agencies in crime prevention efforts.

