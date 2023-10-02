Three commuter buses, four motorcycles, others burnt in attack by armed men in Ebonyi

The Police Command in Ebonyi, said suspected armed men have burnt three commuter buses, four motorcycles and one tricycle in the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya,

told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attack occurred in Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu local government area of the state, along the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway.

Onovwakpoyeya added that the armed men are suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

She stated, however, that no life was lost during the attack.

According to her, “On October 2, armed men, suspected to be IPOB/ESN members in a sienna car, attacked commuter buses, tricycles and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction.

“They burnt down three commuter buses, four motorcycles and one tricycle.

“No life was lost,” she stated.

The Command’s Spokesperson noted that the operatives of the Command have been dispatched to the scene of the

incident to fish out the perpetrators.

“And we believe that before the end of the day, the perpetrators will be apprehended,” she added.