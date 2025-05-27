Three church members abducted by gunmen in Ondo

In another distressing incident, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted three members of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Akure North Council Area of Ondo State.

According to a church member, thet were kidnapped on Monday evening while returning from a Bible Study at Kasemola in Ogbese community.

“Three of our members were kidnapped after bible study at Kasemola area, in Ogbese,” the source stated.

He confirmed that the church leaders have organized prayer warriors to intercede for the release of the kidnapped church members.

”We have reported the incident to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state.

When contacted, the state police command spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the abduction of the three church members.

Ayanlade said that police detectives are already combing the forest to secure their release.

