Three persons have been buried alive in Rivers State for daring to report oil theft.

The corpses of the men, with their hands and mouths tied to their backs, were exhumed on Friday by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command from a forest in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, gave the names of the victims, who were kidnapped from their homes on March 14, 2020 as Baridomale Sunday Tor, Baridon Gbarabera and Barisiton Nawee.

The suspected killers, Prophet and Barididum Dabama, aka Kill and Bury, claimed they subjected the victims to the gruesome murder for reporting oil theft and their perpetrators in the community.

Omoni said the anti-cultism unit of the State Command, through intelligence gathering, arrested the suspects, who led the unit to the forest.

Omoni said the Command under Commissioner of Police Joseph Mukan, remains determined more than ever to end all crimes in Rivers State.