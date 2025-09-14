Three bodies recovered, four rescued from Lagos building collapse

One more body has been recovered from the three-storey building that collapsed while under construction on Friday night in Yaba, a suburb of Lagos, bringing the number of dead to three and rescued four.

Ibitayo Adenike, the Acting Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Operations Office, confirmed this.

She revealed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

According to Adenike, the recovery of the body from the rubble in the early hours of Sunday brings the total number of victims to seven: three dead and four rescued.

She said that the building, located at 333, Borno Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, collapsed at about 8:30pm on Friday, trapping several persons beneath the debris.

“Search and rescue operations are still ongoing,” she added.

NAN reports that emergency responders at the scene include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Building Control Agency, and Nigeria Police Force.

