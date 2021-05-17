RelatedPosts No Content Available

Three Nigerians have finally regained their freedom after being on awaiting trial for eight years.

This was disclosed by the Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF France), an international non-governmental organisation which specialises in defending human rights and supporting justice.

The organization said the release of the men was part of its efforts in promoting human rights in Nigeria.

ASF France said in a statement: “The victims are beneficiaries of ASF France’s pro bono legal aid, on the wings of the European Union and AFD funded Strengthening the National Actors Capacities and Advocation for Ending Severe Human Rights Violations in Nigeria project (SAFE) project.

“The cases of Mr. Adewale F, Mr. Ifekoya S and Mr. Kola A, were all handled between the months of September 2020 and December 2020. The striking similarity amongst the three cases is that all beneficiaries had been arbitrarily detained for over eight years, with Mr. Kola spending the most, over nine years in arbitrary detention.

“Mr. Adewale had gone to the police station to report a case of theft which occurred when some women confronted him on the issue of a missing child.

“He was arrested because the women made a counter-report against him, accusing him of being in possession of the missing child. Mr. Adewale couldn’t afford the finances required to process his bail, thus he was transferred to SARS Office at the Lagos State police command headquarters, Ikeja, and was then charged with armed robbery and remanded in custody.

“Mr. Adewale had never appeared in court since May 20, 2013.”

Similarly, in the case of Ifekoya, who was accused of failure to prevent a felony, he had given a lift to a friend who was wanted by the police.

“Mr. Ifekayo couldn’t produce his friend when requested by the police. He was then remanded in Kirikiri Medium Security Custodial Centre since 2012.

“The third detainee, Mr. Kola, was also remanded in same custody since 2012 without trial until ASF France’s intervention.”

ASF France tendered separate applications to the Lagos State High Court on behalf of the three detainees, particularly seeking the unconditional or conditional release, citing the violation of their fundamental human rights, their rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement, provided under the Sections 35 and 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

All three applications were successful at the Lagos State High Court.

In one of the judgments delivered by the judge, Justice O. O. Abike-Fadipe, she said “No amount of money can compensate for eight years of one’s life.”

Angela Uwandu, the Head of Office of Avocats Sans Frontières France,commended the judges for the rulings.

She said, “No justice system should subject anyone to eight years awaiting trial. It is simply a failure of the system and a gross violation of the rights of citizens.

“The arbitrariness of these detentions entitles the victims to a remedy and this is what the ASF France legal team has achieved in this case. Avocats Sans Frontières France celebrates these victories, and recognizes them as a step forward for rule of law and human rights protection in Nigeria.”