Three arrested while looting warehouse in Ogun

Three suspects: Jelili Waheed, 33; Otun Taye 44 and Olu Adeniran, 46, were arrested on Tuesday 10th of August 2021 by men of the Ogun State police command for looting a warehouse belonging to Sky Industry Limited, situated at the OPIC Estate, Agbara, in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspects were arrested following information received at the Agbara divisional headquarters that some hoodlums were vandalizing and looting the warehouse.

After receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbara division, SP Saleh Dahiru, mobilized detectives to the scene where the three suspects e were rounded up at about 4:pm.

One Iveco truck with registration number AKD 747 XZ, which they used to convey one Forklift; one 300KVA generator and one 25 KVA generator –property of the company, were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a thorough investigation into the past activities of the suspects with the view of charging them to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.