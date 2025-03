Three arrested over attack on NANS members

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on members of the National Association of Nigerian Students at Ogbese in Ondo State on February 23, 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports NANS members were attacked at Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

They were traveling to Abuja for their annual convention when they were attacked.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Funmilayo Odunlami, made this known on Tuesday in Akure in a statement made available to newsmen.

Odunlami explained that the command received a distress call from one of the NANS members reporting an unprovoked attack by some youths in the Ogbese.

The Police Public Relations Officer, who said the police swiftly moved to the scene, restored calm, and ensured the safety of the victims, revealed that a manhunt was immediately launched to apprehend the masterminds behind the attack.

She said: “Intelligence gathered revealed that this was not the first time NANS members had been targeted in the same community.

“Through intelligence-led policing, the special squad of the command successfully arrested three suspects linked to the incident.”

Odunlami said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Wilfred Afolabi, had reassured NANS members of a thorough investigation to uncover the full details behind the attack, and to bring all those involved to justice.

Also Read:

The PPRO said that the Commissioner also reaffirmed the commitment of the command to ensure the safety of all residents and travellers passing through the state.

She added: “The three suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Police Command in Ondo State urges the public to remain law-abiding and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.”

Odunlami said that the NANS team, led by Comrade Owolewa Taiwo, Zonal Coordinator, South West, expressed appreciation to the CP for the swift intervention and the command’s efforts in maintaining security across the state.

The PPRO said Taiwo further pledged NANS’ support in collaborating with the police to combat crime and criminality in Ondo State.

Post Views: 20