Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three men: Daniel Ikwe, Michael Tedungbe and Idowu Shorunke, over the death of one Rasaq Shotunde, who was killed on December 25, 2020 at Solomo Village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspects were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Owode-Egba Divisional Headquarters that the deceased was found dead along the road leading to Baseye Village, with his head smashed with a heavy object suspected to be a club.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode-Egba, CSP Mathew Ediae, quickly mobilised his detectives to the scene, from where they started a thorough investigation.

Their efforts yielded positive results when one of the suspects was arrested with the help of people in the community.

The arrested suspect led the police to his accomplice, who was also apprehended.

The two suspects there and then informed the police that it was Shorunke who contracted them to eliminate the deceased.

Their confession led the police to Shorunke’s house, where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, Ikwe and Tedungbe confessed that they killed the deceased on the order of Shorunke who promised them N500,000 if they carried out the assignment successfully.

They confessed further that they laid ambush for the deceased on his way to the village from Abeokuta, where he had gone to visit his son, and used a heavy stick to smash his head.

On his own part, Shorunke admitted being the one who contracted the two others to kill the deceased because of an issue over a portion of land, which has been lingering on for a while.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the three suspects have been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on the order of the Commissioner, Edward A. Ajogun, for further investigation and prosecution, while the corpse had been taken to a general hospital mortuary for autopsy.