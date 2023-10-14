Three arrested for stealing crown in Ogun

The Ogun State Police command on Saturday said its operatives have arrested Amusa Kazeem, Oke Oladipupo and Johnson Oluwole for stealing the royal crown and staff of Office of the late Olu of Ogunmakin, Oba Olugbenga Shodiya, who died about two months ago



A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, SP Omolola Odutola, the suspects allegedly broke into the house of the late royal father on October 12, around 2am, to steal the crown and the staff of office.



The statement read, “On the 12th of October 2023, an intelligence was received from the Palace of his Royal Majesty late Ogunmakin that one Amusa Kazeem “m” Oke Oladipupo and Johnson Oluwole ‘m’ conspired and stole the Royal Crown and Staff of Office two months after the demise of King Ogunmakin .

“The suspects were alleged to have entered into the house at about 2000hrs where the properties of the late king were kept. The trio took the key where it was kept in the custody of the person assigned to keep the properties and removed the Royal Crown and the Staff of Office of the late King, an act described as an abomination.