Three arrested for gang-raping 13-year-old girl in Anambra

Three persons have been arrested in Anambra State for gang-raping a 13-year-old girl.

The arrest of was effected by operatives of the National Agency For Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

This was done in collaboration with vigilante operatives.

Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, Media Aide to the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Affairs, Hon. Ify Obinabowho, confirmed the arrest of the suspects simply identified as Sunday, Emelie and Chiedu, while the fourth person, Nwa awọ, escaped during the arrest carried out around Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of the state.

Ikeanyionwu said: “According to the victim, the suspects were co-tenants with them, but took her to Nkisi river to rape her after they had an altercation with her father.

“The victim while narrating her experience to the commissioner said she was first slapped by the boys, then dragged to Nkisi before she was ordered to remove her clothes as the suspects took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.”





