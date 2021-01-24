Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on has apprehended three men who beat a 23-year-old to death over an alleged phone theft.

The incident occurred on January 21, 2021, according to the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday.

The three men: Ugo Obi, Chinonso Jude and Chibuke Samson, all of MTN Street, Iju, Ota, Ogun State were arrested following a report by one Ajibade Gbenga, who reported at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters that his son, Samuel Ajibade, was alleged to have stolen two handsets by the suspects, consequent upon which the three jointly beat him to a state of comma.

Gbenga stated further that the deceased was rushed to the General Hospital, Ota for medical attention, but was confirmed dead as soon as he got to the hospital by the doctor on duty.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, led his detectives to the scene, where the three suspects were quickly arrested.

It was the quick response of the police that saved the suspects from being lynched by an angry mob that had gathered to apply jungle justice on them immediately they heard that the victim was dead.

The corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ota mortuary for post mortem examination.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

The CP therefore warned that the command will not tolerate any form of jungle justice on anybody suspected of any type of crime.

Ajogun appealed to members of public to always report anyone suspected to have committed crime to the law enforcement agency for proper investigation and prosecution rather than taking laws into their own hands.