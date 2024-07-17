Three arrested for alleged gun running in Delta

The Delta State Police Command said its operatives have arrested two suspected gun runners in Warri and another member of their gang in Orerokpe, headquarters of Okpe local government area

The command, in a statement signed by its spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, said the trio allegedly admitted to the crime in their confessions

“Following an intensive intelligence-led investigation by operatives on CP’s special assignment with base in Ughelli , the team led by ASP Julius Robinson acting on the firm directive of the commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, between the hours of 1300hrs to 1935hrs arrested the trio Tega D . ‘m” 44yrs of Ororokpe Community in Okpe LGA Delta State a resident of Enehren area of Warri Town, Chibiuke m” 42yrs of Orlu Town in Nkwerre LGA Imo State a resident of Musheshe Cold-Room Industrial Area, Enehren Road Warri, a distributor of arms supplied and Sunday Moses m” 36yrs of Von Community in Jos South LGA Plateau State a resident of Oka Closed Street, in Enehren Warri Delta State who usually conceal and convey the arms from Plateau State to Delta State.

“All suspects have admitted to the crime as confessed earlier by one Goodluck m” 38yrs of Ekpan Community Uvwie LGA Delta State who was earlier arrested and one fabricated AK-47 rifle was recovered from him. Suspects are in custody while investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

