Three APC Governors, Dimeji Bankole meet Ladoja

Three Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress: Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Sunday held a closed-door meeting with former Governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State in Ibadan.

They arrived the Ondo Street residence of Ladoja with former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

Buni is the Chairman, APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

NAN also recalled that Ladoja of Zenith Labour Party was the leader of the coalition that supported Governor Seyi Makinde in 2019 to win the election for the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The coalition brought together the African Democratic Congress, Zenith Labour Party, Social Democratic Party, a faction of Action Democratic Party and a faction of Alliance of Democracy.

A source at the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the visitors arrived in Ibadan in Oyo State Government vehicles.

This, it was gathered, fuelled the suspicions that the meeting might have caught the ruling Peoples Democratic Party-led government in the state unaware.

Though details of the meeting were sketchy, the source told NAN that the governors were in Ladoja’s house to discuss issues of insecurity and the possibility of wooing him into the APC fold.

NAN reports that the visitors were received at Ladoja’s House by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli and Bimbo Adepoju.

However, all efforts made to get Ladoja and the governors speak on the outcome of the meeting proved abortive as they declined comments.