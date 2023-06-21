Three accused over stealing, receiving N3.1m property

Three men, including Femi Ademabayoje, Akeem Ayodele and Adisa Olaoye, were Wednesday brought before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing and receiving stolen property worth N3.1 million.

The men, whose ages and house addresses were not provided, are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, wilful damage and receiving stolen property.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on February 18, at Friesland Wamco Company.

Momah alleged that the first and second defendants, willfully damaged two Toyota Prado Jeeps, valued at N56 million and stole catalytic converters from the vehicles worth N3.1 million.

She submitted that the vehicles belong to Friesland Wamco Company.

She explained that the third defendant, Olaoye, received two stolen catalytic converters.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7), 328, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

Section 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy while 287 stipulates seven years for stealing.

The section 328 attracts 14 years for receiving stolen property.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N2 million each, with three sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must show evidence of three years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.‎

Olatubosun adjourned the matter until August 28, for substantive trial.