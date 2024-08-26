Threat Strike: ASUU, FG proposed meeting rescheduled

The proposed meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, initially slated for Monday (today), has been postponed.
The President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, made this known on Monday, according to a Channels Television report.
He said the meeting, which was previously announced by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, on Friday will no longer be held.
Although reasons for the postponement were not given, the meeting is now expected to take place on August 28.
ASUU’s demands include improvements in welfare, university funding, and halting the proliferation of universities across the country.