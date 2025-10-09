Thousands of participants honour sickle cell awareness campaign of late Olufunke Akiyode

‎The Olufunke Akiyode Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative for Africa (OASCA) symposium on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, recorded a large turnout of participants comprising students, health officials and other stakeholders.

The awareness walk and symposium was organized in memory of late Dr. Olufunke Akiyode, a passionate advocate for sickle cell awareness who died on September 20, 2024 at 47.

The maiden edition of the event was held at the campuses of Federal College of Education (FCE), Osi-Ele, Abeokuta and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State capital

The keynote speaker at the event, Dr. Kunle Ashimi in his paper “Reducing Sickle Cell Disease’, highlighted the importance of genotype testing, early detection, and genetic counselling in reducing the prevalence of sickle cell disease in communities, which records an estimated 150,000 births annually with the condition.

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Ogun State, described sickle cell disease as a genetic blood disorder that causes red blood cells to become sickle-shaped, blocking blood flow and resulting in intense, recurring pain.

He explained that the disease is inherited when both parents carry the sickle cell trait, which is why testing and counseling are crucial, especially before marriage.

The guest lecturer urged young people to be proactive in knowing their genotypes and making informed decisions, and equally frowned at the social and cultural stigmas that still surround the disease in parts of Nigeria, where children with sickle cell are often labeled as “Abiku” or “Ogbanje” terms rooted in traditional beliefs about children who die young.

Ashimi condemned such myths, stating that these children are not spirits but individuals born with a medical condition that can be managed or even cured with proper treatment and support.

The keynote speaker shared the story of Victoria Gray, the first person to undergo gene-editing therapy using CRISPR for sickle cell disease, affirming that the treatment has been successful, offering new hope for what could become a permanent cure for those living with the condition.

He advocated for the integration of genotype screening into public health policy, including its inclusion as a mandatory component of premarital health checks, and called on government bodies, religious leaders, and educational institutions to take an active role in raising awareness and supporting prevention efforts in their communities.

The elder sister of the deceased, Dr. Abiola Afolabi-Kayode, explained that the initiative was created to continue Olufunke’s legacy of promoting sickle cell awareness, public health education, and community service.

She appreciated the management of both institutions and encouraged students to know their genotype and speak up for health awareness in their communities.

The Executive Director of Community Education Advancement of Peace and Development Initiative, Sina Adefolahan, in his remarks advised students not to overlook the importance of knowing their genotype before marriage.

Adefolahan, a human rights and community development advocate, stressed that public awareness and early testing can greatly reduce the emotional and social burden caused by sickle cell disease.

The Dean of Students at the Federal College of Education , Osiele, Abeokuta, and a sickle cell warrior, Dr. Oluwaseun Aiyode, educated participants on key facts about the condition, explaining that sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder, noting that about 25% of Nigerian adults carry the sickle cell trait.

He emphasized the need for genotype testing, genetic counselling, and community awareness campaigns, urging schools, religious leaders, and cultural institutions to play active roles in prevention.

‎The event equally featured quiz and dance competitions among students, including a quiz on the deceased biography, while winners received gifts as part of efforts to make learning about sickle cell interactive and engaging.

The event recognized “Sickle Cell Student Warriors”, students living with the disease who have shown outstanding academic or personal resilience, while the maiden symposium not only served as an educational platform but also as a heartfelt tribute to Olufunke Akiyode, whose life and legacy continue to inspire a new generation of advocates committed to breaking the silence around sickle cell disease.