Though gym fit, I am now looking masculine — Tonto Dikeh

Former Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said her arms are now looking masculine owing to her bid to keep fit.

Dikeh, fondly called Tontolet, said this in a tweet on her X handle in which she had hashtag: “JUSTICEFORMOHBAD,” attached.

She said though she was in love with her gym body, her arms were not slightly masculine.

She tweeted: “I’m so in love with my Gym body…

“I have been so religiously Intentional about it!!

“But I honestly don’t like that my arms are looking slightly masculine now.”

