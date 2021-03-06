The Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has spoken about the Anambra State governorship election coming up later in 2021.

The popular prophet has warned some strong contenders in the election not to bother wasting money on campaigns because God has not backed their aspirations to become governor in the state.

Prophet Ayodele also spoke on the move by a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, to produce the next governor of the state by backing an aspirant for the number one seat in the state.

Fayose is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party.

On the Anambra State governorship election, the man of God revealed that Paul Orajiaka and Andy Uba, both of the All Progressives Congress, and Uche Ekwunife and Godwin Ezeemo from the All Progressives Grand Alliance cannot be governor in 2021.

He stated that God has not anointed any of them to be governor in the state, while advising them to channel their money into helping the less privileged and widows in the society.

He said: “On Anambra 2021, I want to advice Paul Orajiaka, Andy Uba from APC, Uche Ekwunife, Godwin Ezeemo from APGA not to bother about governing the state.

“They don’t have God’s backing.

“Instead of wasting money to campaign, they should channel their money into humanitarian activities like giving the less privileged and widows in the society.”

Furthermore, the man of God spoke about the anointed candidate of Fayose in the Ekiti state governorship election coming up in 2022, Bisi Kolawole.

He made it known that if the PDP settles for Kolawole in the election, the party will lose.

Ayodele stated: “Bisi Kolawole shouldn’t be deceived, he cannot be Ekiti State governor in 2022.

“If PDP settles for him, the party will fail in Ekiti.”

On the PDP reconciliation committee being led by former President of the Senate and ex-Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Primate Ayodele commended the move and warned that Saraki should be focused because he will face some hurdles.