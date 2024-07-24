Those who protested in 2012 denying others same right — Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said that it was not right for the government to deny Nigerians the right to protest.

The former Vice President, who spoke ahead of the planned protest in August, said this on his verified X handle.

Abubakar said it was not right for those who protested against bad governance in 2012 to deny others the same right in 2024.

He tweeted: “For the avoidance of doubt, the rights of citizens to protest are ENSHRINED in the Nigerian Constitution and AFFIRMED by our courts.

“Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered) unequivocally guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association.

“Chasing shadows and contriving purported persons behind the planned protests is an exercise in futility when it is obvious that Nigerians, including supporters of Tinubu and the ruling APC, are caught up in the hunger, anger, and hopelessness brought about by the incompetence and cluelessness of this government.

“It is deeply ironic that those who now seek to stifle these rights were themselves leading protests in 2012.

“A responsible government must ensure a SAFE and SECURE environment for citizens to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to PEACEFUL PROTEST.

“Any attempt to suppress these rights is not only unconstitutional but a direct affront to our democracy.”

