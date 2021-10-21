Those who plotted coup against me are in Nigeria – Turkey President

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation that attempted to push him out of power through a coup plot on July 15, 2016 are currently in Nigeria.

Erdogan spoke on Wednesday during a joint press conference with his host, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja.

The Turkish leader, who was on a two-day working visit to Nigeria, said: “Turkey has been fighting against terrorist organisations for many decades such as the PKK, PYD, FETO, DASH and other terrorist organisations.

“The perpetrator of the heinous failed coup of July the 15th, FETO, is still illegally active in Nigeria, and we are continuously sharing our intelligence with the Nigerian interlocutors and authorities.

“I hope and pray that our Nigerian brothers will forge a closer solidarity in this field with us, the Republic of Turkey.”

Erdogan, who left Nigeria on Wednesday for two other African countries, also sought the collaboration of the Nigerian Government to overcome extremism and terrorism that had become a global phenomenon.

The Turkish president commended President Buhari for hosting him and his delegation.

He said: “The most auspicious results and I would like to thank my distinguished brother, President Buhari, for being such a gracious host for me and for my delegation.”