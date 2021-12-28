Those who invest in people never lack-Abe

Former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has said that those who invest in people and the development of their area never lack.

Abe stated this at Kpor, Headquarters of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State while receiving an award as an Outstanding Unique Leader during the LGA’s 30th Anniversary Celebration.

The Senator berated public servants who believe that stealing public funds that is meant for the development of the people will make them rich, stating that such people always end up being poor.

He said: “I want to thank the government and people of Gokana Local Government Council for finding me worthy for this award on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of our local government area.

“I am here because I support what the council chairman is doing and I’m proud to be part of the gathering of Gokana sons and daughters.

“I know that my presence here will encourage you and I’m glad we are all here to support and encourage you.

“Within your six months in office, you have consulted, reached out and brainstormed with others in your efforts to revamp the structures in the council and remained focused.

“As long as you continue to do what is good for your people, you don’t have to worry, invest in people and you will not lack, neither will you be poor.

“By bringing all of us here today, you are bringing our minds back to our local government area. Gokana is growing and Gokana will continue to grow.

“In your address, you have asked for computers, Mr. Chairman, I will give you 10 computers. By the grace of God, this local government will exceed the dreams and aspirations of its founding fathers.”

Abe congratulated the Council Chairman, Confidence Deko on his achievements and urged him not to be distracted nor be tired as problems will always come and whenever it comes, God will help him to overcome.

Earlier, the Council Chairman, Confidence Deko while enumerating some of his achievements within the period in office said his aim from the outset is to bring government closer to the people and to establish a thriving and competitive local economy that could attend to the demands of the 21st century.

Deko said: “Today, we are glad to report that peace has returned to the area and the people are back to farming, fishing and living together as neighbours.”

Dignitaries at the event include the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Dum Deekor and the member representing Gokana in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Dumle Maol.

Other dignitaries at the event were former Council Chairman and current Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Fred Kpakol, former MOSOP President, Barrister Ledum Mitee and Professor Gbaranen Gbaanador amongst others.