Those who escaped from the two correctional centres flung open in Benin, Edo State during the #EndSARS protest, which was hijacked by hoodlums, are now threatening policemen who prosecuted their cases.

The Commissioner, Edo State Police Command, Johnson Kokumo, stated this on Saturday when he spoke with newsmen.

Kokumo, who recollected the killing of a prosecution witness by one of the escapees, said efforts were on by the police to normalise the situation in the state.

He said: “You can imagine what it means when three police stations along Sokponba Road are destroyed and burnt, and patrol vehicles destroyed in several other parts of the state capital.

“All the officers in these stations now operate from the headquarters.

“The #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums and it took a violent turn in the state and prisoners were set free.

“What do you expect?

“Some of these escapees have been sending threat messages to policemen who investigated and prosecuted them.

“One of the escapees convicted for murder killed the prosecution witness that same day in his village but he was rearrested immediately.

“Everybody must be part of the restoration of sanity.

“People who know these escapees should avail us information about them.

“I am assuring you that we are not sleeping but with what has happened to the police in Edo, some of these hitches are expected.”