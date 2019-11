President Muhammadu Buhari expects scrupulous investigation into the heinous murder of Madam Achejuh Abuh, Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in Wada/Aro campaign council, in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

The position of the President was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Sunday.

Adesina said the President decried whatever could spur anyone to take the life of another human being, particularly a woman, who was burnt to death in her home in the most gruesome manner.

President Buhari also charged all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter so that justice could be served without fear or favour.

“We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise, and the fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behaviour, which should not be accepted in a decent society,” the President said.

Buhari sympathised with the family of the deceased, vowing that the law would catch up with the malefactors and justice would be done.

Any descent to barbarism, as was visited on the PDP Woman Leader, President Buhari said, has gone out of the realm of politics and is pure criminality and bestiality.

“Such evildoers must be brought to justice, irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold,” the President said.