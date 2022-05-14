Those insulting me over health status ignorant, have empty brain –Tinubu

All Progressives Congress chieftain and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has stated that qualifying to be President of Nigeria doesn’t require strength but intelligence and smartness to overcome the numerous problems bedeviling the country.

“A President’s job is not to climb mountain, a wrestling match, or carry concrete; it is to think and perform with his brain.

“We are not looking for WWE wrestling fighter; we are looking for a thinker to provide security for us; we are looking for a doer who will look at economic opportunities and turn it around to prosperity,” Tinubu stated on Friday in Minna, the Niger State capital, where he met APC delegates ahead of the party primaries.

The former governor of Lagos State told Niger delegates that people insulting him over his health status could not even match him in mental capacity.

Tinubu said, “They don’t have my brain but they abuse me every day, ‘E no well, leg dey pain am, e go Mecca go do Tawaf.’ None of them has a medical certificate but I have.

“They have empty brains and have nothing to say rather than insult me but I leave them to their blindness and ignorance,” he added.

Tinubu said he had a track record performance, saying he transformed Lagos State and he intended to replicate the feat in Nigeria.

“I know the road to prosperity, safety, clean environment, development of our nation and infrastructure because I have done it all in Lagos state and I can do it again.

“The others do not know the road, don’t follow them. The only person you should follow is the person who knows the road. Follow me, I know the road and I will not mislead you. They do not have my brains but I do have enough brains.”

He continued, “Where is their track record? How many councillors, local government chairmen and chairperson, members of House of Assemblies, House of Representatives or senators have they produced? I have produced them.”

Tinubu also wondered why there were many people contesting for the presidential ticket of the APC, wondering what their motivation was.

“Too many people running, running, running; where are they running to? Some of them are running to Sokoto, some to Suleja, while some are running to Kontagora, but I am running for the Presidency of Nigeria. I don’t know where the others are running to.”