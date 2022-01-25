Thomas Frank signs new Brentford contract until 2025

Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, has signed a new contract running to 2025, the club has announced.

The 48-year-old Dane, who was previously assistant head coach under Dean Smith, took charge of the Bees in October 2018.

He subsequently guided them to promotion last season via the Championship play-offs, and they are currently 14th in the Premier League table.

With Frank’s assistant, Brian Riemer, also signing a new deal, Brentford director of football, Phil Giles said in quotes on the club’s official website: “On behalf of everyone at Brentford, I’d like to congratulate Thomas and Brian on their new contracts.

“First and foremost, they are fantastic people to work with and I’m sure everyone at the Club will be pleased that they have committed to stay with us until 2025.

“They have been integral to the success that we’ve shared over recent seasons, culminating in achieving our shared target of playing in the Premier League.

“We want to continue to take Brentford forward, to compete with clubs far bigger than us, and to see how far we can progress.

“I am sure that we can build on the success that Thomas and Brian have helped deliver along with all of the other staff and players and look forward to what I hope will be a successful conclusion to the season and beyond.”

Frank said in a video message on Brentford’s official Twitter feed: “I feel privileged that I have the chance and opportunity to continue this fantastic journey.

“I’ve been here for five years and it has been a privilege and enjoyment every single day to work with this group of players and a fantastic staff, and also with the fantastic fans.”