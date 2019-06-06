The Managing Director of Thisday newspaper, Eniola Bello, has formally announced the death of his wife, Helen Oluefunke Eniola-Olaitan.

Bello made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

He said: “With deep pains yet thanksgiving to God, this is to formally announce the eternal transition of my friend, companion, critic, lover and wife of 23 years, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru), who died late morning of June 04 2019 at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year titanic battle with breast cancer.

“A devoted mother, loving wife, committed friend, generous giver, passionate mobiliser and humble soul, the deceased who graduated in Business Administration at Kwara State Polytechnic and Management at Lagos State University was a banker, businesswoman, and distance-learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK.

“Born August 04 1969, Mrs Eniola-Olaitan is survived by her husband, four children, an aged mother as well as brothers and sisters.”