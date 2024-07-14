THISDAY alumni association hails Obaigbena at 65

Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the Chairman of THISDAY/Arise Media Group, who turned 65 today, July 14, 2024, has been described as “a man renowned for his visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and remarkable resilience in the media industry”.

The THISDAY Alumni Association stated this position in a statement it issued to mark Obaigbena’s birthday on Sunday.

The association said that his “storied career stands as a testament to the transformative power of visionary leadership.

“With an unparalleled ability to anticipate and shape the future of media, he has redefined journalistic standards and expanded the horizons for media practitioners globally.

“Under his guidance, THISDAY evolved from an ambitious Nigerian newspaper into a global journalistic powerhouse, respected for its integrity, quality, and depth of reporting.”

The statement, signed by Dr. Tony Onyima, President of the association, further stated: “Obaigbena’s innovative spirit was further showcased with the establishment of ARISE News, which provides diverse narratives and elevates African stories on the global stage.

“His commitment to media excellence and dedication to amplifying marginalised voices have inspired countless journalists and media professionals.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Onyima described Obaigbena’s resilience in the face of challenges as a beacon of inspiration.

He said: “His ability to navigate and overcome obstacles while steadfastly maintaining journalistic integrity and freedom offers hope to media practitioners everywhere.

“His story encourages the pursuit of excellence despite the odds.”

Reflecting on his 65th birthday, Onyima said that the impact of Prince Obaigbena’s work is evident in the innumerable lives he has touched.

His dedication to fostering a free press, nurturing young talent, and promoting free enterprise and democracy, he said, is both commendable and inspiring.

Also Read:

He added: “The THISDAY Alumni Association extends their deepest gratitude and warmest regards to Prince Nduka Obaigbena.

“His visionary leadership and enduring contributions have solidified his legacy as a titan in the media industry.

“As he continues his journey, his influence and inspiration are expected to keep transforming the media world.”

Post Views: 0