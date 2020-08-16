“Elisha replied, ‘Hear this message from the LORD! This is what the LORD says: By this time tomorrow in the markets of Samaria, five quarts of fine flour will cost only half and ounce of silver, and ten quarts of barley grain will cost only half an ounce of silver.” 2 kings 7: 1.

God is about to surprise you. Your time has come. Strangely, now is your time to be blessed. Yes, now that the world is saying there is a casting down you are going to say there is a lifting up!

You will agree with me that these are very trying times globally. Individuals, groups, corporations and nations are really struggling, amongst other problems, to get out of these pandemic, economic and security challenges. Some of these problems have also proved unsolvable and protracted. Jobs, business and lives already lost.

Today, our health, economic and political lexicons have been over-stretched to accommodate these new realities, jargon and coinages that have been used while trying to explain, interpret and proffer solutions to these global problems. Today, an ordinary man on the street can virtually give lectures on these subjects – COVID 19, virus, pandemic, economic reform, austerity measure, bail out, money market, conflict resolution, security, intelligence, etc. This is made possible through the quantum of discussions, talk shows, workshops, symposia and conferences that are convened daily to find solutions to the current global confusion.

Now, I want to say that we have reached the stage where we must go back to the bible and imbibe the divine principles that God gave us to solve human problems. Every situation we go through in this generation has a corresponding account in the scriptures. There is no circumstance that is entirely strange to the word of God. He knew that in some point in our life as individuals or as a nation that we would come to a stage where our human ability and efforts would fail us. So, he graciously put in place the mechanisms to help us. When we have difficulties in life, we must endeavour to look into this book and find solutions to our problems. There is no situation that cannot be solved through the word of God. And that is why the bible said that there is nothing new under the sun. Show me any problem and I will show you a corresponding situation and solution from the scriptures.

Israel was in a very precarious situation like we are today. They were invaded and plundered. The result of this enemy invasion was so severe that it triggered off famine and anarchy in the land. They were humiliated. They were defeated, disgraced and disrobed. There were hunger, confusion, anger, lawlessness and even backsliding. People were killing their own children for food. They ate and did forbidden things to survive. I could hear them querying the existence of God. I could hear them doubting the just nature of God; because they did nothing to warrant the attack of the Syrians and the suffering in the first place. Israel has been good to those people. But the Syrians, especially their king, have been making every effort to destroy them. Yes, sometimes it happens that way. The people you treated well to pay you back with evil, treachery, etc. I have personally experienced this many times. It is unfortunately part of life.

Do the above words describe what you are going through now? Do they describe the situation in your family, in your nation? Look into your life again; are there arrows of the enemy that you cannot fully explain why and how they got into your life? The struggle is so much that you have already started backsliding. The waiting is so long that your faith has become weak, and you have started sliding back to your former sinful life. You are disgraced, disenchanted, dispirited? Have you not even gradually started doubting the love and the existence of God? The people of Israel were also in the same situation. It seemed like there was no hope for them. Even their king openly expressed that: “It is the LORD who has brought this trouble on us! Why should I wait any longer for the LORD?” Did you hear that? Like Israel, the times we are in now are indeed difficult, totally precarious. There is an unprecedented global chaos. But I am announcing your time of sudden miracle and lifting!

Yes, in the midst of the confusion, suddenly, the word of the LORD came through Prophet Elisha and that is where we got our main text above. You can go back and read it again. It announced that things were going to be normal again; that the economy of Israel was going to be turned around in 24 hours. God always has his plans (most times unknown to us) to deliver His people. They thought it was over, but suddenly he came for their rescue. As you are reading this, there is already a divine realignment (rearrangement, repositioning and relocation) that is going on your behalf now. Your time of blessing has come. That situation that has defied solution will certainly bow to this prophetic voice today. His said that he brought them out of slavery and also established them by the prophets. I speak to your situation in the mighty name of Jesus! This is the era of the manifestations of the true prophetic voices that will usher us (individually and nationally) into the next phase of the plan of God. No power on earth can stop this. You need it now. And look at your miracle already coming! It will be sudden and glorious. I see you dancing and rejoicing from now. God bless! Till next week.

