This is a miracle, exclaims second house winner in Glo Festival of Joy promo

It was celebration time on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State as a Mechanical Engineer, Ola Owonifari Joseph, emerged the latest house winner in the ongoing Glo Festival of Joy promo.

The key to a three-bedroom apartment was presented to 49-year-old Joseph by the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi O. Ibani, and Globacom officials.

Recounting his journey to winning a house, Joseph, an indigene of Ekiti State, said: “It’s a miracle, I still can’t believe it.

“Glo is our family network; we communicate all the time and even with our family friends on Glo lines.

“I remember loading credit and data recently when the last subscription expired and after that, I joined the promo.

“I was not expecting anything soon but yesterday morning I got a call from a Glo officer, who after a series of questions told me that I won a house.

“I was too shocked.

“I was just planning on how to develop my land gradually, and lo and behold, Glo showed up and made me a house owner.

“This prize is for me and my family and we are moving in immediately.

“God bless the owner, the management and the staff of Globacom.

“They will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“I am overwhelmed with joy.”

Speaking at the event, Ibani said Globacom has brought joy and happiness to Nigerians through the Festival of Joy promo.

He said: “Globacom is giving a home to the homeless and this is one of the best things you can do to help anyone in life.”

“What Globacom has done today deserves commendation and it is worthy of emulation, especially by other telecom companies in Nigeria.”

Regional Manager of Globacom in Port Harcourt, Augustine Mamuro, while delivering his address at the event, said that the company was glad to see the joy on the faces of lucky winners as they receive amazing prizes across the country.

Mamuro said: “From the Garden City of Port Harcourt, the festival of Joy promo train will move to other cities, including Lagos, Lokoja, Yola, Calabar, Kano, Enugu and Makurdi, where prizes will be presented to winners in these locations.

“A total of 20 houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines, and 1,000 rechargeable fans will be given out in the promo.”

Mamuro urged Glo customers to dial the dedicated short code *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.

The event, which was witnessed by the representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Port Harcourt Office, Walson Dambo, also had in attendance the Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Evans Bipi; Deputy Chairman of Okrika Local Government, Hon. Obed Tamuno; and Nollywood actors: Victor Osuagwu and Francis Duru.





