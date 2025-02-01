Third-Party Insurance: Police commence enforcement

The Nigeria Police Force has said the February 1 commencement of the enforcement of the mandatory Third-Party Insurance for vehicle owners nationwide is sacrosanct.

The Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Friday.

He said the initiative was to reinforce road safety measures and ensure that vehicle owners comply with the stipulated insurance requirements to protect themselves and others on the road.

Adejobi warned vehicle owners and operators against non-compliance.

He said the enforcement actions would include fines and other penalties, as mandated by relevant extant laws.

The FPRO said: “Effective February 1, all vehicle owners nationwide are required to possess valid Third Party Insurance as they move about.

“Those without the insurance are advised to be insured quickly to avoid any sort of embarrassment.”

He said the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had directed all Commissioners of Police nationwide to ensure due enforcement.

Adejobi said police officers would be empowered to conduct checks and enforce penalties for non-compliance in line with relevant extant laws.

He said the Nigeria Police Force would remain dedicated to enhancing road safety and protecting the lives of all citizens through the enforcement of traffic laws and regulations.

The police spokesman called for cooperation from members of the public to ensure successful enforcement of the regulation.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the I-G had on January 10 announced that the enforcement of third-party insurance for vehicle owners nationwide would begin on February 1.

Egbetokun made the announcement when he received Olusegun Omosehin, the Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission.

