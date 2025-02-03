Third-Party Insurance: Man hits DTO with vehicle, attacks him

A driver identified as Akinde Dimeji, has been apprehended by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for hitting the Divisional Police Officer of Kemta Police Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police Alani Fagbohun, with his vehicle and physically attacking him during a stop and search patrol to enforce the third-party insurance policy.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a nationwide enforcement of the policy beginning from February 1.

According to a Situation Report seen by The Eagle Online, the patrol, which was carried out by the Kemta Divisional Police Headquarters, also involved the removal of unapproved tints on windows, impounding of unregistered vehicles, and deactivation of siren and amber lights in private vehicles.

In the process of the enforcement, Dimeji, who was driving a Lexus LEXUS RX350 with registration number: KWL 220 DD, was stopped but refused to do so.

In the process, he hit ASP Fagbohun.

On alighting from the vehicle, the driver then physically assaulted the DTO by hitting him on the chest.

He was immediately arrested and detained.

