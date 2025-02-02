Third-Party Insurance: Akwa Ibom CP leads enforcement

In a bid to ensure full compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, on the enforcement and compliance of third-party vehicle insurance, the Commissioner, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, on Saturday personally led the exercise.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the CP supervised and inspected the enforcement in Uyo and other areas.

Joined by his team and members of the press, CP Azare personally monitored the roads to ensure that vehicle owners adhered to the mandatory insurance requirement.

Several vehicles without valid third-party insurance were impounded during the operation, with strict warnings issued to owners against using fraudulent documents.

While interacting with members of the public, CP Azare reiterated the importance of ensuring valid insurance coverage, highlighting that non-compliance would result in the impoundment of vehicles.

He emphasised that the exercise is a measure to promote road safety, protect the public, and maintain law and order on the roads.

He assured the public that the Akwa Ibom State Police Command is committed to fair and transparent enforcement.

He also called on all stakeholders, including vehicle owners, transport unions, and other relevant parties, to continue supporting the initiative for a safer state.

CP Azare reiterated that the enforcement would continue across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state, and that his team is committed to ensuring full compliance to safeguard the well-being of Akwa Ibom State residents.

